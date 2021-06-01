QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $790.61 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $126.30 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $790.61 or 0.02126402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00296825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00188642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00993831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

