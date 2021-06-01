Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,189. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

