RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

RADA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 million, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.