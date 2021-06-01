RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADCOM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.