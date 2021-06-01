Radix (EXRD) Price Hits $0.11

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Radix has a market cap of $82.10 million and $996,609.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.63 or 0.01015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.43 or 0.09768112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00091639 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

