Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,575 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,243,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

BLDR opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

