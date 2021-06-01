Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,369 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 231.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,412.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,428 shares of company stock worth $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

