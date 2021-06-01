Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.55. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,162. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

