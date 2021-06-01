Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Progress Software worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

