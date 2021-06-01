Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 1,249.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of ALX Oncology worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $930,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.26.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.