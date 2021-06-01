Rainicorn Tops One Day Volume of $412,772.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $14.01 million and $412,772.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00061582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00301849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00191994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.75 or 0.01005116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033050 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

