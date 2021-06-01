Rainicorn Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $140,989.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00293021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00189522 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.86 or 0.01054092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

