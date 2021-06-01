Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

RAVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

