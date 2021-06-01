Ravencoin Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $717.95 million and approximately $47.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00129748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00294031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00084113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004953 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,899,655,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.