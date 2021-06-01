Raymond James Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$63.00 Price Target

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been assigned a C$63.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DND. CIBC lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

TSE DND traded up C$0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$48.78. The company had a trading volume of 537,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,317. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.03.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.