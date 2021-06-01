Raymond James Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Market Perform

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ IMVT traded down $5.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $965.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

