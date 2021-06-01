Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $146.00 at JMP Securities

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE RJF opened at $132.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,826. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

