RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

RCI Hospitality has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,346. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $697.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities research analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

