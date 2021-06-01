Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB):

5/20/2021 – PDS Biotechnology had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – PDS Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/17/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

4/10/2021 – PDS Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

4/2/2021 – PDS Biotechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,745,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

