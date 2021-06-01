Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.8%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.63 and last traded at $173.81. 8,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.
RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.