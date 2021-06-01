Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 4.8%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.63 and last traded at $173.81. 8,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 404,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.61.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Get Repligen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,559 shares of company stock worth $13,203,676. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.