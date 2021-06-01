Request (REQ) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Request has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $84.03 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00082011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.83 or 0.01016185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.85 or 0.09740038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00091801 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

