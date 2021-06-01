Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pharvaris B.V.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharvaris B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

PHVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $652.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

