Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 2,854 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

