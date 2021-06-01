Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,702 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,179 shares of company stock valued at $66,353,235. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $346.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.41. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.