Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,713 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

