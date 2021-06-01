Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes $1.45 Million Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

FCTR opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

