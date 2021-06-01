Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $277.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

