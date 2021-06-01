Reviewing Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1 7 5 0 2.31 Fujitsu 0 3 0 1 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 5.67% 14.34% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $21.99 billion 1.99 $1.61 billion $1.22 20.44 Fujitsu $33.86 billion 0.97 $1.91 billion $1.91 17.03

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick and mortar stores, hair salons, third party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

