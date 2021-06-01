Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Costamare 1.93% 11.30% 5.14%

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Costamare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.34 $517.96 million $4.96 9.35 Costamare $460.32 million 2.85 $8.88 million $1.02 10.52

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Costamare. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Costamare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Costamare 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 24.03%. Costamare has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.44%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Costamare.

Summary

Costamare beats ZIM Integrated Shipping Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 87 vessels. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

