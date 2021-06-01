Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 336.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.02. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,813,996 in the last ninety days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

