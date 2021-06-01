Rhumbline Advisers Buys 210,690 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Vontier worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 715,516 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 8,419.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

