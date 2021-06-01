Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $33.49 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $487,785.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040245 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00041031 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

