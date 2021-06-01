RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.04% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after acquiring an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

NYSE RLJ opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

