Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $90.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

