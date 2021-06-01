Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $90.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.
Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $93.00.
In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $864,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
