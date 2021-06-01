Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 2.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 25,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,055,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

