Rossmore Private Capital Has $280,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Southern were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

