Rossmore Private Capital Has $511,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in The Clorox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.06. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $175.55 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

