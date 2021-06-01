Rossmore Private Capital Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

