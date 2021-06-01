Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.66 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

