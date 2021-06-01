Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 376.25 ($4.92).

Shares of AJB traded up GBX 5.75 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 429.95 ($5.62). 495,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 436.07. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

