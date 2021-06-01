Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$132.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$134.06.

TSE:RY opened at C$124.21 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$88.99 and a 52-week high of C$126.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$119.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.54. The firm has a market cap of C$177.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

