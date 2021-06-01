Royce & Associates LP Buys 12,944 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Colliers International Group worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 242,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,488,000 after buying an additional 863,822 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.