Royce & Associates LP Cuts Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.43.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

