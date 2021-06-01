Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,471 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,443 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.46% of Matador Resources worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 4.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

