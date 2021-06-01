Royce & Associates LP Has $11.35 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.55% of Sonic Automotive worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SAH opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last 90 days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

