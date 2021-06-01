Royce & Associates LP Makes New $9.45 Million Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The New York Times by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,768,000 after purchasing an additional 512,663 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,226,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The New York Times has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.