Royce & Associates LP Sells 543,620 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 543,620 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,089,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

