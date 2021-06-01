Rupee Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,844.58 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. Rupee has a market cap of $52,844.58 and approximately $101.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00073491 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,405,150 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

