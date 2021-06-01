Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 443,186 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $287,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.29. 343,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,300,086. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

