Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $142,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.90 and its 200 day moving average is $242.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

